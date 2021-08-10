Ryan McMahon signs executive order requiring masks indoors at NYS Fair

With everything going on surrounding Governor Cuomo’s resignation, the way summer was handled last year is not how it’s being handled this year.

School is about to begin as well as the New York State Fair, both of which will be the responsibility of local governments.

Local Syracuse officials are expressing concern over the fair as the number of positive Covid-19 cases continues to rise.

While County Executive of Onondaga County, Ryan McMahon, has said conversations are happening regarding what to do as the Fair approaches, details are slowly being shared.

This afternoon he released the executive order requiring masks indoors at the Fair.

