Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.