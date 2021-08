Phobias are defined as an overwhelming, irrational and persistent fear, and may lead to avoidant behaviors, anxiety and sometimes severe panic attacks. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 12.5% of U.S. adults experience specific phobias at some point in their lives. For those who experience moderate to severe symptoms, living a normal life can be challenging. Phobias can become irrational and debilitating, and sometimes even simple day-to-day activities can become problematic.