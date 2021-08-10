Transaction in Own Shares

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).