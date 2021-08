Public encouraged to purchase new school supplies from the nonprofit’s Amazon school supply wish list throughout the month of August. San Diego CA— Local students are gearing up for back to school, but for many families still experiencing the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic it may be difficult to get the supplies they need to start the year off right. To support students most affected by the pandemic as they return to school, United Way of San Diego County (UWSD) will host a month-long virtual back to school drive. The public is encouraged to select, purchase, and donate new school supplies from United Way of San Diego County’s Amazon School Supply Wish List.