Survey: Shopping via TikTok explodes

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past 12 months, the number of consumers shopping on TikTok has increased by more than six times. According to a recent survey of members of Bazaarvoice’s Influenster online product review community, shopping via the TikTok (567%), Twitter (300%), and Pinterest (250%) social media platforms has increased dramatically in the past 12 months. However, during that time period, the top choice for where to shop online was a brand’s website (77%) followed by Instagram (54%).

