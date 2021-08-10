Survey: Shopping via TikTok explodes
In the past 12 months, the number of consumers shopping on TikTok has increased by more than six times. According to a recent survey of members of Bazaarvoice’s Influenster online product review community, shopping via the TikTok (567%), Twitter (300%), and Pinterest (250%) social media platforms has increased dramatically in the past 12 months. However, during that time period, the top choice for where to shop online was a brand’s website (77%) followed by Instagram (54%).www.chainstoreage.com
