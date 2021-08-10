Revlon freshens up direct-to-consumer cloud infrastructure
A leading cosmetics brand is deploying SAP cloud technology to support continued growth in its burgeoning e-commerce sales channel. After seeing e-commerce net sales soar approximately 40% during 2020, Revlon Inc. is rolling out the RISE with SAP managed cloud platform to expedite its strategic cloud migration. Revlon is focused on enhancing its end-to-end digital capabilities to support continued e-commerce acceleration.www.chainstoreage.com
Comments / 0