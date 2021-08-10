Revlon freshens up direct-to-consumer cloud infrastructure

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Sharath Dorbala, CEO of Vindicia, explores how the digital transformation has changed the direct-to-consumer (D2C) subscription space. “Connecting user experience, behavior and subscription data will unlock the potential to sustain past success, market and launch new D2C products, and identify effective strategies for increasing retention,” he says.