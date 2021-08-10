Cancel
CVS Health eases access to virtual health care

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health is launching a new health care benefit called Aetna Virtual Primary Care. Offered through the CVS Health Aetna medical insurance subsidiary, Aetna Virtual Primary Care offers members access to a diverse panel of board-certified physicians and coordinated care from a consistent team of specialists based on their health needs. Members will have a continuous relationship with a virtual care physician, beginning from their first 30-45 minute comprehensive primary care visit and extending to every visit thereafter.

