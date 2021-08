BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 7% more residents in the 2020 U.S. Census than in the 2010 count, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Maryland’s population rose from 5,773,553 to 6,177,224 over the decade. The state count is slightly lower than the numbers used for apportionment of congressional representatives since those numbers include overseas U.S. citizens who previously lived in Maryland. The Census helps determine how federal funds are spent on things like education, infrastructure and health care. “Despite these challenges, the participation of 2.2 million households in the 2020 Census and Maryland’s number nine self-response ranking of all states...