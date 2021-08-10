NPD: Changes in consumer spend have just started

Amazon expects to increase its spend on supplies and services from businesses in the U.S. by 20% year-over-year. According to the e-tail giant, it is on pace to spend over $120 billion from more than 200,000 companies operating across the U.S. in 2021. The spending includes purchases from organizations including electric vehicle manufacturers, cardboard box producers, and construction and engineering firms. The anticipated 2021 spending represents an increase of 20% from 2020, and does not include any of the products Amazon buys and sells to customers in its stores.