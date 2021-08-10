NPD: Changes in consumer spend have just started
U.S. retail results saw a brief dip in early-mid July, but otherwise have continued to show positive comparisons to both 2020 and 2019. Dollar sales of U.S. discretionary general merchandise rose 10% in the week ending July 31, 2021 over the same period two years ago, and 12% over 2020, according to “Retail Early Indicator” data from NPD. The data also showed the beginnings of some back-to-school shopping-influence growth in accessories, apparel, footwear, beauty and office supplies.www.chainstoreage.com
