Survey: Keep back-to-school shoppers happy, or hear about it online

Here we are at the start of August. Where has the year gone? Is it too soon to start thinking about fall and going back to school? There’s only one month left in summer. Today on “What’s The Buzz” we’re discussing some of the things that it may be “too soon” for. Joining host Jason Carr to talk about it are Jason Hall with RiDetroit, Kerry Doman the Founder of Little Guide Detroit, and Mark Sobolewski, a teacher, actor, and comedian.