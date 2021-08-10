Survey: Keep back-to-school shoppers happy, or hear about it online
A recent Oracle Retail survey of more than 5,000 global consumers indicates back-to-school shoppers are posting – and reading – about bad experiences on social media. According to the survey, 62% of responding parents but only 22% of responding non-parents said they are “very affected” by a negative review on social media. In addition, 42% of parents will post a bad social media review, compared to 10% of non-parents.www.chainstoreage.com
