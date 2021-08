Health and beauty e-commerce will grow more than three times faster than store-based category sales during the next five years. That’s according to a new report from Edge by Ascential’s research and data insight arm, Edge Retail Insight, which predicted that e-commerce will account for nearly a third of global health and beauty sales by 2026, up from a fifth in 2021. The health, beauty and personal care category refers to a range of relevant product categories including over-the-counter and prescription drugs, vitamins and supplements, cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, oral care, hair care, as well as body care items such as deodorants and grooming accessories.)