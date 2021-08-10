Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Center City District Restaurant Week: September 18-30

centercityphila.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrix-Fixe Indoor, Outdoor & Takeout Dining at Center City’s Best Eateries. Philadelphia, PA (August 10, 2021) – Center City is filled with some of Philadelphia’s most diverse, and delicious, culinary venues. This fall, Center City District Restaurant Week will celebrate those restaurants with a 13-day promotion of prix-fixe dining. Beginning Saturday, September 18 through Thursday, September 30, residents, workers and visitors are welcomed back to their favorite places with more than 60 options to choose from.

