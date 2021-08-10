Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Teddy Bridgewater will get second preseason start for Broncos

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Incumbent starting quarterback Drew Lock will start Denver's first preseason game but offseason acquisition Teddy Bridgewater will start the second. The pair are locked in one of the most compelling battles of training camp, with Broncos coach Vic Fangio saying recently that neither has separated from the other. The Broncos...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Lock#Panthers#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: 5 players who have disappointed in camp so far

Denver Broncos, 2021 roster - Cam Fleming. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos are well underway with training camp in 2021, but not every player is playing up to expectations. Who has disappointed so far?. Denver Broncos training camp is now in full swing, and the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 Clear Winner In Broncos QB Competition Today

The Denver Broncos have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. With starter Drew Lock returning for a third year and veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater joining the ranks, there are plenty of unanswered questions at this year’s training camp. But, according to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Broncos RB Reportedly Carted Off Field With Injury

The Denver Broncos were dealt a tough blow at training camp on Thursday afternoon as one of their top-three running backs went down with an apparent injury at practice, rendering his status unknown just two days before the team’s preseason opener. According to Mike Klis of 9News, former Minnesota Vikings...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: 3 undrafted rookies turning heads at camp

The Denver Broncos have some intriguing undrafted rookie free agents who are turning heads at training camp. Who is making an early impression?. The Denver Broncos have a long, rich tradition of finding and developing gems after the NFL Draft. Undrafted free agents have certainly made their mark on Broncos history, from guys like legendary wide receiver Rod Smith, to future Ring of Famer Chris Harris Jr., to more recent players like Shaquil Barrett, Phillip Lindsay, and Malik Reed.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

3 NFL Teams Primed to End Their Playoff Droughts in 2021

It had been 12 seasons since last year's Super Bowl winner, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, made the playoffs previously. Hell, Browns fans went 17 seasons between playoff appearances before making it in 2020. So which teams will end their own playoff droughts and make it to the postseason this year?...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos OLB Von Miller aims to 'sharpen the knife' in preseason

Some NFL teams rest their stars in preseason. Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio won’t rest healthy players for all of preseason, but he might limit some of their snaps. Star outside linebacker Von Miller, for example, won’t play in every preseason game. He will play in at least one game, though.
NFLNFL

Top 10 cornerback duos entering 2021 NFL season

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2021" premieres Sunday, Aug. 15 and will air over three consecutive weekends. Players ranked 100-41 will be revealed Sunday over the course of six hours -- each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees -- beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Two cornerbacks from the same team make an appearance on the list, which is voted on by the players themselves, between Nos. 50 and 41. With that in mind, NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund provides her own ranking of the league's top 10 CB duos heading into the 2021 regular season.
NFLmilehighsports.com

After Manning’s Hall of Fame speech, is there any question who should own the Denver Broncos next?

Could there be a safer investment than Peyton Manning?. That’s a serious question, at least for anyone with the kind of bucks to buy an NFL franchise, or even a small part of one. Would anyone who put up a dollar – for a loan, a stock, a gift – believe Manning couldn’t turn it into $2? There are a handful of brilliant billionaire business folks scattered around the world, but none of them are as smart or passionate about the game, and maybe even the business, of football as the great Peyton Manning.
NFLKKTV

Watch the Denver Broncos 1st preseason game on KKTV at 2 p.m. this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday at 2 p.m. You can watch the game live on KKTV. The two teams will take to the field after a series of joint practices. All eyes in Denver will be on Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater for the quarterback battle. Lock was given the starting nod for this Saturday while Bridgewater will get the start next week.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen and live stream

To kick off their preseason slate, the Broncos are in Minnesota to face the Vikings after a series of joint practices. While the extent of the work each team's starters will receive is uncertain, the team and fans alike will be able to get a look at the quarterback competition in real game action for the first time. Head Coach Vic Fangio said incumbent starter Drew Lock will get the starting nod vs. Minnesota, while Teddy Bridgewater will get those honors next week vs. Seattle. The Vikings' defense is led by a crew of players with Pro Bowl selections to their names, including safety Harrison Smith, linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks and defensive end Danielle Hunter — and they added NFL 2010s All-Decade Team cornerback Patrick Peterson to the team this offseason. That squad should give Lock a good test, though the team may choose to rest some of players. It will also be worth watching wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in his first game action since his rookie season; he's consistently been explosive and tough to cover throughout training camp.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Trade For Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens‘ depth at wide receiver took a massive hit this week, as rookie wideout Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury during Tuesday’s practice that will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. In an effort to improve their passing attack before Week 1 of...
NFL740thefan.com

Vikings-Broncos Continue Workouts

(Eagan, MN) — Game day is drawing near for the Minnesota Vikings, who worked out with the Denver Broncos yesterday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The two teams will practice together again today before playing each other in an NFL exhibition game on Saturday at U-S Bank Stadium. Minnesota...
NFLDaily Tribune

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Vikings host the Denver Broncos Saturday in the 2021 preseason opener for both teams. Kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium will be at 4 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Broncos at Vikings odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Broncos and...
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: How Drew Lock edged out Teddy Bridgewater to win Day 3 at training camp

The guys discuss Lock’s strong day and Bridgewater’s steady, unspectacular performance, break down what else happened at practice, answer listener questions and much more. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.
NFLthednvr.com

Broncos Quarterback Scoreboard: Teddy Bridgewater’s giveaways turn the tide

There was a quarterback who was steady on Saturday. But his name wasn’t Teddy Bridgewater. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy