Have you ever wondered what it would be like if corporations were able to buy licenses to planets? What would you do if you were able to start your own company and take over any licensable planet? Imagine Earth from German developers Serious Brothers wants to put you in that situation. From there it’s a question of whether you’ll exploit the natural resources for profit or work in harmony with the environment. Which way you go will, to some degree, dictate your difficulty and like any world-building strategy game it’s a question of balance.