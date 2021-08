WOW! If you're a regular user of the social media site TikTok, you might recognize Samantha Ramsdell, who is proudly showing off her award-winning triple extra-large mouth. Fellow TikTock users were convinced she had a world record mouth after seeing her stretch it in one of her videos and encouraged her to go after the record, and that's exactly what she did. So get ready, Guinness Book of World Records, because here comes Sam.