The Virginia High School League announced on Wednesday the sites for the 2021 and 2022 football state championship games across all six classifications. The Class 5 and Class 6 title games will be played at Old Dominion University's S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk for the next two years. The 2021 games will take place at noon and 4:30, respectively, on Dec. 11, and the 2022 games are slated for the same time slots on Dec. 10.