Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, WY

Evansville holds ribbon cutting for new access road

By Haley Roedder
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The town of Evansville hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new access road Tuesday morning. The project began back in 2005 when Mayor Phil Hines realized a need for the road. All access roads to Evansville cut through the south part of town, so if a train were to ever get stuck, there would be no access to the north part of town. This new access road prevents this from happening.

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Evansville, WY
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Biden adds forces for Afghan evacuation, defends withdrawal decision

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he had approved additional military forces to go to Kabul to help safely draw down the American embassy and remove personnel from Afghanistan. In a lengthy statement, Biden defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan,...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy