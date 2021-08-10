Evansville holds ribbon cutting for new access road

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The town of Evansville hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new access road Tuesday morning. The project began back in 2005 when Mayor Phil Hines realized a need for the road. All access roads to Evansville cut through the south part of town, so if a train were to ever get stuck, there would be no access to the north part of town. This new access road prevents this from happening.