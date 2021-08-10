Shady Lane Cellars Hosts Harvest Barbecue Sept. 18 in Sutton’s Bay
Experience Michigan wine, BBQ and live music by Jeff Bihlman. August 10th – Each summer, Shady Lane Cellars brings sustainably-made Michigan wine to the forefront as visitors flock to the Leelanau Peninsula. And come Sept. 18, the winery staff will bring back a favorite annual event, Harvest Barbecue. It’s a time to celebrate the wine region with wine tastings, delicious barbecue, vineyard tours and live music.wineindustryadvisor.com
