Shady Lane Cellars Hosts Harvest Barbecue Sept. 18 in Sutton’s Bay

Greenville’s BBQ scene has been gaining more and more national attention, and it was most notably ranked a Top 10 BBQ City in America by Yahoo.com. While downtown Greenville’s familiar culinary scene has some great BBQ options, this tour will take you outside of the city center to the places locals know and love. These are the types of joints with smoke stacks sticking out of the rooftops and white smoke billowing out of the chimneys — smoking the meats right on the premises.