Two Indicted for Animal Cruelty involving Dogfighting

By Calvert County States Attorney's Office
 4 days ago
Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on July 19, 2021, the Calvert County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Rodney Carlton Rance, 52, of Lusby , and Charles Henry Hall, II, 44, of Chaptico , with felony animal cruelty charges for their alleged involvement in a dogfighting operation.

Rance faces 40 counts of aggravated animal cruelty based on allegations that he engaged in dogfighting, maintained premises for dogfighting, and possessed equipment and dogs for use in fights.  Hall faces 7 counts of aggravated animal cruelty based on allegations that he engaged in a dogfight and transported dogs for fighting.

Trial dates have been set for January 10, 2022, in the Calvert County Circuit Court.  The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.

These charges are the result of a collaborative effort between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Animal Control, Humane Rescue Alliance, and the Calvert County Animal Cruelty Task Force, comprised of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, and the State’s Attorney’s Office.  The investigation into the alleged dogfighting operation is ongoing.  Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Sarah Jernigan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.

