Ashley Graham Shares Baby Bump Photo Update: 'About to Pop!'
Ashley Graham is bumping right along in her pregnancy. The model, 33, is currently expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin at the end of the year, but joked on Instagram Saturday that she was "about to pop" already. Showing off her belly in the maternity show, Graham blows a large bubblegum bubble while placing her hands on her bump. "About to pop! but not really, we have a min," she captioned the shot.popculture.com
