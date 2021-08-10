Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ashley Graham Shares Baby Bump Photo Update: 'About to Pop!'

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Graham is bumping right along in her pregnancy. The model, 33, is currently expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin at the end of the year, but joked on Instagram Saturday that she was "about to pop" already. Showing off her belly in the maternity show, Graham blows a large bubblegum bubble while placing her hands on her bump. "About to pop! but not really, we have a min," she captioned the shot.

popculture.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Graham
Person
Justin Ervin
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

'NCIS' Star Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump in New Photo

NCIS alum Emily Wickersham has revealed big pregnancy news, sharing that she is expecting a son and posting a sweet baby bump photo on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen standing at the other end of a pool while donning a black two-piece swimsuit and showing off her pregnant belly. In the post caption, Wickersham wrote. "My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!"
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Knix Taps Ashley Graham As Its First Global Brand Ambassador

Knix has launched its newest “Active” collection along with a campaign starring its first-ever global brand ambassador, Ashley Graham. “I’ve been a huge supporter and customer of Knix for a few years now. As a long-time fan of their sports bras, I was initially drawn to Knix’s innovative approach to the intimates category and the strong community they’ve built,” the supermodel and entrepreneur shared in a press release. “More importantly, they’re a brand that aligns with my values. I believe all bodies are beautiful in all stages of life, and Knix has consistently proven that they do, too. Together we can continue to create purposeful change in the intimates industry.”
Women's HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Ashley Tisdale Shows 4-Month Postpartum Body After Diastasis Recti Struggle: Photo

Proud of her progress! Ashley Tisdale raved about her postpartum body after giving birth to daughter Jupiter. “I just want to thank my body four months postpartum and can’t believe the journey it’s been,” the High School Musical star, 36, captioned a Wednesday, August 11, Instagram Story selfie in workout gear. “I’ve never said this, but I had diastasis recti from my pregnancy.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katy Perry shares rare photo with her sister - and they look so different

Katy Perry delighted fans when she shared a photo alongside her older sister, Angela Hudson, on Thursday and they sported two very different looks. The singer was celebrating her work with charity, Baby2Baby, and posted several photos to Instagram, including one alongside her sibling - but they're far from lookalikes.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Ashley Graham’s Neon Minidress & Golden Ankle-Wrap Heels Break the Molds of Maternity Style

Ashley Graham’s maternity style is the gift that keeps on giving. The supermodel, who is expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin, showed off another chic take on pregnancy dressing with a little help from Versace. The mini skater-style dress included branded spaghetti straps and a scooped neckline all in a bright orange shade. The choice taps into this season’s ritual favoritism of brighter shades and neon colors as the weather warms up. You can find shades of orange on the likes of Regina King, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson and more in the past few weeks alone. ...
Family RelationshipsPopculture

Jessa Duggar Shares the Cutest Photo of Her 2-Week-Old Baby

Jessa Duggar Seewald is celebrating her youngest child's latest milestone. On Instagram, the Counting On alum posted a photo of her newborn daughter Fern to mark her two-week birthday. Duggar announced her daughter's birth on July 19 via Instagram and YouTube. This is the fourth child for her and her husband, Ben Seewald. The pair are parents to Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, Ivy, 2, and newborn daughter Fern.
Hair CarePopculture

'Mama June' Shannon Shares Positive Message Alongside New Hairstyle Reveal

Mama June updated her look with a long hair makeover on Thursday, updating her followers with a flick and a positive message about looking toward the good in all of the mess. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star showed off some long blonde locks on her Instagram story with Bryan Martin’s song “Beauty in the Struggle" playing in the background. “Through it all I try to keep a smile on my face,” she wrote on the post, per Intouch Weekly.
FitnessHarper's Bazaar

Shop Ashley's Graham's Foolproof 30-Piece Fitness Collaboration

Ashley Graham’s long list of modeling achievements now includes a new post: first global ambassador for Knix, a size-inclusive intimates brand that’s expanding into workout gear. But Graham’s history with Knix goes back further than the rollout of her debut campaign, which was photographed during her current pregnancy. “I think...
CelebritiesPeople

Ashley Graham Says She's Experiencing 'All the Stereotypical Things' in Her Second Pregnancy

Ashley Graham is opening up about her second pregnancy as she prepares to become a mom of two. The 33-year-old model and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child at the end of this year — and the Pretty Big Deal podcast explained to Entertainment Tonight Thursday how this pregnancy journey already feels different from her first. Graham and Ervin welcomed their firstborn, son Isaac, 1 ½, in January 2020.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Shows Off Growing Baby Bump! See Photos

The LPBW family will soon be growing, yet again! Isabel Roloff and her husband, Jacob, are expecting their first child in just a few short months. At just over the halfway point of the pregnancy, Isabel is showing off her bump, and fans are gushing over it. Isabel Roloff Shares...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Prepare To Melt! Halsey Shared The First Adorable Photo Of Baby Ender's Face

The first photo of baby Ender is here and it will leave your heart in a puddle. Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first child on July 14, and fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the little one. Now, the first photo is finally here and it is the sweetest. Sure, it only showed part of the baby’s face, but it was enough to melt hearts everywhere.

Comments / 1

Community Policy