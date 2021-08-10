Cancel
Elgin, IL

Elgin needs your help prioritizing the use of ARPA dollars

Elgin, Illinois
Elgin, Illinois
 6 days ago
The City of Elgin is seeking community input on its use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. Community members are encouraged to share their priorities on how the City uses the funds by completing a survey, available in English at cityofelgin.org/arpa and in Spanish at cityofelgin.org/arpaes, by Tuesday, August 31.

Elgin is receiving $19.5 million from the federal government over the course of two years through ARPA. The City is developing a plan for strategically using these one-time resources to support both immediate recovery needs and short-term transformative initiatives.

ARPA allows investment in programs, services or projects in any of the following five funding categories:

  • Public health expenses.
  • Negative economic impacts caused by COVID-19.
  • Premium pay for essential workers.
  • Replacing lost public sector revenue.
  • Investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

"We have the opportunity to make an investment that will have a lasting impact in our community," said City Manager Rick Kozal. "With limited eligible uses, we want to learn the community's priorities to help inform decisions and maximize this resource."

Elgin, Illinois

Elgin, Illinois

ABOUT

The Indian Removal Act of 1830 and the Black Hawk Indian War of 1832 led to the expulsion of the Native Americans who had settlements and burial mounds in the area, and set the stage for the founding of Elgin. Thousands of militiamen and soldiers of Gen. Winfield Scott's army marched through the Fox River valley during the war, and accounts of the area's fertile soils and flowing springs soon filtered east.

