Nighttime delays on I-90 this week for construction

This week, travelers will experience some nighttime closures and a detour on I-90 between Ellensburg and Cle Elum. Eastbound I-90 will be closed from Cle Elum (milepost 85) to Ellensburg (milepost 106) from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 to 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Westbound I-90 will close from Ellensburg (milepost 106) to Cle Elum (milepost 85) at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 to 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13. A detour will be available on US 97 and SR 10 which will add about 10 minutes of travel time. Crews are in the process of removing the last of the detour bridges as part of the Yakima River Bridge deck rehab project.