Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellensburg, WA

Nighttime delays on I-90 this week for construction

nkctribune.com
 6 days ago

This week, travelers will experience some nighttime closures and a detour on I-90 between Ellensburg and Cle Elum. Eastbound I-90 will be closed from Cle Elum (milepost 85) to Ellensburg (milepost 106) from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 to 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Westbound I-90 will close from Ellensburg (milepost 106) to Cle Elum (milepost 85) at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 to 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13. A detour will be available on US 97 and SR 10 which will add about 10 minutes of travel time. Crews are in the process of removing the last of the detour bridges as part of the Yakima River Bridge deck rehab project.

nkctribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellensburg, WA
City
Cle Elum, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Yakima, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 90
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy