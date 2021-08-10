Cancel
Storm Lake, IA

Water Wisdom #14

stormlake.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm Lake Water Wisdom #14 brought to you this fine Tuesday from the City of Storm Lake involves Sanitary Sewer Basics. As noted in the last entry of Water Wisdom, sanitary sewers are the pipes and lines that carry liquid and water-carried wastes from residences, commercial buildings, industrial plants, and institutions to the wastewater treatment plant for treatment. But the term, sanitary sewer, is a general term for many types of pipes. Under the general term, sanitary sewer, there are sewer laterals (sometimes called building sewers), gravity sewer mains, and sewer force mains. Beginning from the house or building is the sewer lateral which is the extension from the interior building drain that carries waste from private property to the public gravity sewer main. Gravity sewer mains are the city-owned facilities that convey waste by means of elevation change from laterals to either a lift station or a treatment plant. Lift stations consist of a collection point called a wet well and pumps that move water out of the wet well and into a sewer force main. The sewer force main conveys waste by the motive force of the lift station pumps either to another gravity sewer main or to the wastewater treatment plant. For problems with sanitary sewer call City Hall at 712-732-8000 or if it is after hours call 712-749-2525. For more information visit: www.stormlake.org.

www.stormlake.org

