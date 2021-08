WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Cole Helman has been promoted to director of athletic communications after two years as the assistant sports information director for the Sailfish. "I want to thank Courtney Lovely Evans and TJ Budd for giving me this opportunity," Helman said. "They have continued to push me throughout my two years at PBA and have given me countless opportunities to grow professionally which I am so grateful for. I am blessed to be at PBA and to be contributing to the mission of a Christ-centered institution. I am excited to lead the athletic communications department moving forward as we strive to serve our student-athletes and continue the growth of the Sailfish brand."