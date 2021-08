A well-deserved Labor Day is on the brink for all of our hard-working people who break their backs and strain their eyes day in and day out. The past year has been one for the books and all of America can use the extra day off that has been dedicated to them. From COVID-19, to riots, to protests it’s time we took time to relax and recoup. Shout out to all of our healthcare workers and first responders who are always there for everyone.