Monday night crash kills one outside of Childersburg; sends three to hospital
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – A two-vehicle crash at approximately 10:15 p.m. Monday night has left one person dead. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states the crash occurred when a 2021 Toyota Camry driven by a 16-year-old collided head-on with a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Long Qiu, 40, of Georgia. The crash took place on U.S. 280 near the 38 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Childersburg.www.sylacauganews.com
