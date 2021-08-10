Cancel
Morris, IL

Dulcie Partilla

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRIS—Dulcie June Partilla (nee Trygg), 77, of Morris, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born Aug. 21, 1943 in Evanston, Dulcie was the daughter of Stanley Sr. and June (nee Engstrom) Trygg. She was raised and educated in Joliet, graduated from Joliet Central High School, and married Ronald Partilla. Dulcie attended Joliet Junior College to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked as an LPN for over 20 years. In her leisure time she enjoyed going golfing and vacationing to Florida. Dulcie will be remembered for being a great cook and for her devotion to her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

