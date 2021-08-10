Cancel
'Fantasy Island' reboot gives visitors everything their heart desires -- with a twist

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElena Roarke can make her guests’ dreams come true. But, much like her predecessor, she won’t do it how they asked. The reimagined “Fantasy Island,” premiering Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, follows the big picture of the original series: a mysterious island, a mysterious host and a steady rotation of guests looking for hope.

www.arcamax.com

TV Seriesfeelingthevibe.com

Everything to Know About Roselyn Sanchez’s New Show ‘Fantasy Island’

Roselyn Sanchez is back on TV this year in FOX’s Fantasy Island. The former Grand Hotel star plays Elena Roarke, a descendant of the original series’ Mr. Roarke. Elena is charming and sociable, making her the perfect person to run a luxurious island resort. People from all over the world flock to this magical place to find out what the island can do for them. We’ve got details on the show below, including plot, cast, and a few photos. Keep reading below to find out more about Roselyn’s new show, Fantasy Island.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘Fantasy Island’: Roselyn Sanchez on the ‘Honor’ of Becoming a Roarke

Get ready for warm breezes, wild tales of wish-fulfillment and gentle waves of nostalgia, folks. Thirty-seven years after the late, great Ricardo Montalbán greeted his final guests as Mr. Roarke on ABC’s tropical anthology Fantasy Island, Fox is taking us back to the beach for a continuation of the 1978–84 hit. And now, the mythical hot spot’s host is Roarke’s fiercely fabulous grand-niece, Elena (Grand Hotel’s Roselyn Sanchez). “Sequel is a good way to put it,” says Elizabeth Craft, who executive produces with Sarah Fain. “It’s definitely a contemporary version of Fantasy Island with a distinct female point of view.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘Fantasy Island’ review: Mr. Roarke is now Ms. Roarke in the latest reboot on Fox, set on a gentler isle

Even amid the deluge of reboots and revivals, few titles have been tinkered with as often as “Fantasy Island.” The Aaron Spelling-produced classic, which originally aired from 1977 to 1984 and starred Ricardo Montalbán, was first brought back (tepidly) in 1998 with Malcolm McDowell. The premise later got the Blumhouse stand-alone horror movie treatment in 2020. A year later it’s been ...
TV SeriesEW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: Return to Fantasy Island with Fox's latest reboot

Plus, DC's Stargirl returns for a much scarier season 2, and the new Netflix docuseries Untold kicks off with "Malice at the Palace." What do boxer Christy Martin, Caitlyn Jenner, and the Indiana Pacers all have in common? Their stories are part of this five-part docuseries, releasing weekly, from the creators of Wild Wild Country. Each episode delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, told by those who lived it. In the case of Jenner, it's her journey to Olympic gold; for Martin, it's her fight for her life outside the ring; and in the case of the Pacers, it's the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl that broke out during their 2004 game against the Detroit Pistons. Another episode features a misfit band of hockey players taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss—which is not the focus of the next season of The Mighty Ducks show. —Gerrad Hall.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fantasy Island’ On Fox, A Reboot Of The ‘70s Series That Pays Homage To The Original

Fox’s new version of Fantasy Island isn’t the show’s first reboot attempt. In 1998, ABC brought back the show with Malcom McDowell playing Mr. Roarke, and leaned on the darker, more supernatural elements that were always at play on the island, but just never the main source of storytelling. A 2020 film version was a pure slasher flick. But this version hews much closer to the original, and thanks to a fine lead performance from Roselyn Sanchez, it more than reminds us of Aaron Spelling’s hit from the 1970s.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

New ‘Fantasy Island’ Cast — Roselyn Sanchez Stars in Reboot

It’s been almost three decades since Fantasy Island aired its last episode. The ABC drama series originally ran from 1977 to 1984 and was briefly rebooted for one season in 1998, but is officially coming back for a full revival from Fox. The new Fantasy Island features an entirely new cast and new fantasies for the guests to play out on the island.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Fantasy Island Reboot EPs Explain the Premiere's Nod to Tattoo, Tease Future Reveals About 'Roarke Family History'

Fox welcomed viewers (back) to Fantasy Island on Tuesday for an hour of romance, intrigue and light cannibalism. Though it’s touted as a reboot, this new version is actually a continuation of the original 1977 series, with Mr. Roarke’s descendant Elena (played by Roselyn Sanchez) now in charge of the mysterious island. Like her predecessor, Elena is responsible for bringing guests’ ultimate fantasies to life, helping them to grow in the process. But unlike the original Mr. Roarke, Elena is running things without a second in command. (More on that later.)
TV Serieschannelguidemag.com

FOX Returns to ‘Fantasy Island,’ and Star Roselyn Sanchez Gives Us the Scoop

“The plane. The plane.” In 1977, TV audiences were introduced to the effervescent Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize) as he alerted his boss Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalban) to the arrival of guests to his mysterious island on Fantasy Island. For seven seasons fans enjoyed seeing dreams come true for many unpredictable guests, but some guests did live to regret their requests.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Fantasy Island’ Reboot Creators Talk Island’s Mythology, ‘Melrose Place’ Reunion Episode

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the series premiere of Fox’s “Fantasy Island” reboot.) Fox’s reimagined version of “Fantasy Island” debuted Tuesday and opened up a world of possibilities for its in-universe guests — and plenty of fantasies for viewers at home to live vicariously through amid surging Covid-19 cases. With the rest of the show’s first season ahead, including an episode featuring “Melrose Place” alums Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga guest starring as friends whose island birthday bash exposes the fault lines in their relationships, TheWrap broke down the first hour and those to come with series creators Liz Craft and Sarah Fain.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Star Roselyn Sanchez on Why Reboot Doesn’t Have a Version of Tattoo

Fox’s reboot of “Fantasy Island” centers around Roselyn Sánchez’s Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán) from the original series. While this Roarke has many things in common with her great uncle who ran the luxury resort before her (including their love of white, formal attire) one clear distinction between the two — and between this reimagined show and its ancestor — is Elena doesn’t have a sidekick named Tattoo (played by beloved actor Hervé Villechaize).
TV SeriesWSVN-TV

Deco gets inside look at ‘Fantasy Island’ reboot ahead of Fox premiere

Mariah Carey once sang, “It’s a sweet, sweet fantasy.”. But this fantasy isn’t all fun and games. On Fox’s new “Fantasy Island” reboot, your biggest wish might be more than you bargained for. Deco’s getting the inside scoop from the cast before tonight’s premiere. Roselyn Sanchez (as Elena Roarke): “Are...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Fox's Fantasy Island reboot could be better, but it's easy to watch

Fantasy Island is a welcome outlier, but it needs to embrace its premise more wholeheartedly: The original Fantasy Island had an undercurrent of danger, but the Fox reboot offers something gentler. "I don’t think that’s a bad decision; there’s enough darkness around these days, fictional or otherwise," says Nina Metz. She adds: "I’ve long had a theory that the recurring familiarity of certain TV formats can be reassuring and comforting in ways that have been devalued as viewing tastes (and delivery mediums) have changed. At the moment, very few series offer this kind of episodic consistency outside of cop shows, because most have gone the season-long serialization route. That makes the new Fantasy Island a welcome outlier. Even so, the producers seem skittish about embracing this wholeheartedly. The original followed a predictable template in ways that served the show to its advantage. Guests either won their trip to Fantasy Island or forked over $50,000 for a three-day stay. They would arrive by seaplane, always, and be greeted with leis placed around their necks and a trayful of cocktails as Roarke informed his colleagues (but really us, the viewers) what fantasies were on deck. And then the show would get right to it — no dallying — before wrapping up the episode the same way it began, with the guests waving goodbye as they boarded the seaplane to parts unknown. The current version never mentions anything as gauche as money. And it plays around with the arrivals — two guests sky-dive in, another comes by helicopter — which feels like an effort to prevent things from getting stale, even in the first few episodes. But adhering to a structure is what gives these types of shows so much of their appeal."
TV SeriesPopculture

'Fantasy Island' Reboot Show Arrives, and TV Watchers Have Thoughts

The Fantasy Island reboot show has finally arrived, and TV watchers have a lot of thoughts about it. The new Fox series is somewhat of a sequel, as it stars Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roark, a grandniece of the original series' Mr. Roark, who was played by Ricardo Montalbán. The retro TV show became widely recognized for Roark's assistant, Tattoo — played by Hervé Villechaize — running up and yelling "The Plane! The Plane!" when announcing new guests to the island.
TV & VideosKankakee Daily Journal

'Untold' and 'Fantasy Island' debut

Netflix muscles into ESPN’s “30 for 30” niche with “Untold,” a series of sports documentaries offering a broader perspective on widely reported controversies that allows athletes to tell their sides of the story. Unlike most Netflix series, “Untold” will not stream all at once but will drop new episodes on...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Fantasy Island: Season One Ratings

The original Fantasy Island TV series ran for seven successful seasons on ABC but the 1998 reboot on the same network was cancelled after one year. How will this newest version on FOX perform in the ratings? Will Fantasy Island be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A...

