'Fantasy Island' reboot gives visitors everything their heart desires -- with a twist

Fantasy Island is a welcome outlier, but it needs to embrace its premise more wholeheartedly: The original Fantasy Island had an undercurrent of danger, but the Fox reboot offers something gentler. "I don’t think that’s a bad decision; there’s enough darkness around these days, fictional or otherwise," says Nina Metz. She adds: "I’ve long had a theory that the recurring familiarity of certain TV formats can be reassuring and comforting in ways that have been devalued as viewing tastes (and delivery mediums) have changed. At the moment, very few series offer this kind of episodic consistency outside of cop shows, because most have gone the season-long serialization route. That makes the new Fantasy Island a welcome outlier. Even so, the producers seem skittish about embracing this wholeheartedly. The original followed a predictable template in ways that served the show to its advantage. Guests either won their trip to Fantasy Island or forked over $50,000 for a three-day stay. They would arrive by seaplane, always, and be greeted with leis placed around their necks and a trayful of cocktails as Roarke informed his colleagues (but really us, the viewers) what fantasies were on deck. And then the show would get right to it — no dallying — before wrapping up the episode the same way it began, with the guests waving goodbye as they boarded the seaplane to parts unknown. The current version never mentions anything as gauche as money. And it plays around with the arrivals — two guests sky-dive in, another comes by helicopter — which feels like an effort to prevent things from getting stale, even in the first few episodes. But adhering to a structure is what gives these types of shows so much of their appeal."