Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Could COVID Be Eradicated Someday? Maybe, Experts Say

doctorslounge.com
 6 days ago

Last Updated: August 10, 2021. TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Could COVID-19 one day go the way of smallpox and polio?. New research suggests it might be possible to beat the coronavirus with high vaccination rates and rapid responses to immunity-evading variants, the study authors said. "While our...

www.doctorslounge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Healthday News#The University Of Otago#Bmj Global Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
Health

Is a Nosebleed a Sign of COVID-19? Here's What Experts Say

With the rise of the Delta variant and a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, the coronavirus is on people's minds again. And with that, it's understandable that you might wonder if that random symptom you're having could be a sign that you have COVID-19. Case in point: nosebleeds.
Florida State10NEWS

Florida's COVID surge should taper off in September, experts say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The delta variant is just one of the reasons health experts say there’s been a surge in cases, with Florida shattering records never seen before during the pandemic. The state had 22,783 new infections on Thursday according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile,...
Amarillo, TXabc7amarillo.com

Delta COVID-19: Amarillo experts weigh in on difference, risks

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state, experts have spent the past few months focusing specially on the Delta variant. Effects reached as far as Washington, with the CDC going back to recommending everyone mask up indoors - even after their vaccine. Doctor Todd Bell, Associate...
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

Fauci Exposed: Historical Research Of COVID

By now, many have heard that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — an arm of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — has funded controversial gain-of-function (GOF) research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director, told a House...
Sciencegoodhousekeeping.com

Vaccine Experts Warn That New Lambda Variant May Be Highly Infectious

Pre-print studies suggest that the Lambda variant may be able to neutralize antibodies in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The variant is predominantly spreading through Peru and other South and Latin American nations, but health officials have reported at least 900 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. stemming from Lambda variant infections.
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy