Berks County-run Berks Heim, the largest nursing home in the county, isn't mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for workers but continuing to educate workers about inoculations. "At this time, 66% of the Berks Heim staff is fully vaccinated," county spokeswoman Stephanie M. Weaver said in a statement. "Berks Heim continues to follow the guidance from the Department of Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which includes routine testing of its staff. The frequency of the routine testing is based on the community transmission positivity rates in the county."