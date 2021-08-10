An Ultimate Guide to Time Series Analysis in Pandas

Creating the environment for your first Python code and start coding. Setting up a Python environment on your computer is the first step before starting your first python script. There are many approaches you can begin with the setup and installation but in this article, we will learn to set up our Python environment by downloading from the official python distributions — python.org. After setting up our Python environment we will understand more about Python IDLE that comes bundled together with your Python installation. (* OS used in this tutorial is on Windows)