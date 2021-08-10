Cancel
Golf

Patrick Reed withdraws from Wyndham Championship, replaced by Josh Teater

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via AP Images

Patrick Reed has logged about 25,000 miles of flying time in the past eight weeks.

Can’t blame him for wanting to take a break.

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday that Reed has withdrawn from this week’s Wyndham Championship. It’s the final regular-season event before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Reed is safely in the FedEx field, sitting in the No. 22 position in points. He was T-31 in last week’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, one week after a T-22 at the Olympics in Tokyo. The week before the Summer Games, he was T-34 at the 3M Open in Minnesota. It was mid-tournament that week when he discovered he was going to the Olympics.

Reed won the Wyndham in 2013. Josh Teater, No. 193 in the points, will take his spot in the field.

