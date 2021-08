Red Dead Online received another update and at the same time another robbery and a contract. Rockstar is rapidly developing its live-service game. Another week and another update to the live-service game Red Dead Online, moving the players to the Wild West. This time Rockstar Games gave us another robbery, in which we will try to get the precious gemstone . An additional attraction is a brand new job: "Contract: The Saloons" - if we take it, we'll have to clean out a few such establishments in Saint Denis. Apart from that there's a number of deals on items available at local merchants, and a large bonus for taking part in the Nominated Series.