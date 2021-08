Moonton has recently revealed their plans regarding their Esports by taking a leaf out of Riot’s book itself with the announcement of introducing franchised leagues in Mobile Legends. However, when inquired about Riot’s plans for franchised models in Wild Rift, they have disclosed that they had no plans yet. This is despite the fact that Wild Rift’s PC counterpart League of Legends has been one of the biggest franchising successes in the past few years. As a part of their announcement, Riot Games points out that Wild Rift is focusing on building an Esports ecosystem foundation, which is independent of their PC counterpart of League of Legends.