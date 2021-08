The Halo Infinite leaks are flooding the Internet thanks to the ongoing technical test, which 343 Industries insists isn't a beta but more of a stress test. Whatever the case, it's provided hungry Halo fans the ability to satiate this craving with some gameplay against bots. It's also provided a metric ton of leaks as dataminers have been relentlessly digging through the files of the technical test. In the process, the game's entire campaign has leaked, as well as word of more campaigns coming in the future. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.