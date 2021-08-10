The Ghost and Molly McGee The Beginning

There may not ever be a better time to be alive and be wrestling fan that the time we’re living in right now. Blessed are we to have unprecedented access to promotions all over the world, to superstars loving life and enjoying freedoms unheard of, and to perhaps more regular surprise returns and debuts than we have ever been afforded before. Near perfectly united relationships reign in perfect harmony with a “war” we’ve been craving since the late nineties. Doors are opening and buzz is building. An eagerness for professional wrestling covers fans like a blanket not felt in a generation. Under that blanket – hands in the air and voices hoarse from overuse – we exist as one.