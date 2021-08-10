The Ghost and Molly McGee The Beginning
The Ghost and Molly McGee clip has been out for a bit, but we really wanted to site and think about this show before we delved into it a bit based on the clip itself. So there are a few things to talk about, but as always we start with the animation. LOVING it, the animation is great and there is a lot of background things going on that makes it feel nice and real. Love the amount of detail put into the backgrounds. The characters are also well drawn and when Scratch goes into full scary ghost mode, the animation keeps pace.www.bsckids.com
Comments / 0