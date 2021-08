Unlike in previous Halo games on console, Halo Infinite allows players on Xbox to adjust their field of view (FOV). As the name implies, this setting will control how much of the environment ahead players are able to see — there may be some gameplay and competitive advantages to customizing your FOV, but it all comes down to personal player comfort and preference. Halo Infinite is on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and how you will want to adjust your FOV may depend on which platform you’re on for technical reasons.