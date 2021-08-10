Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Canadian Pacific challenges Canadian National with $27 billion Kansas City Southern bid

By Greg Roumeliotis
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd presented a new $27 billion offer for U.S. peer Kansas City Southern on Tuesday, lower than a $29 billion rival bid from Canadian National Railway Co, hoping antitrust concerns over the latter will give it an edge. Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Keith Creel had refused...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Southern#Reuters#Pacific Railway Ltd#Stb#Canadian National#Canadian Pacific#The Canadian National#Baton Rouge#Kansas City
Related
Arkansas Online

Kansas City Southern rejects new merger bid

OMAHA, Neb. -- Kansas City Southern railroad is trying to keep its $33.6 billion merger with Canadian National on track by rejecting a competing $31 billion bid from rival Canadian Pacific earlier this week. Kansas City Southern said Thursday that its board unanimously decided to continue backing Canadian National's higher...
Business Insider

CP Welcomes Kansas City Southern's Decision To Delay Stockholder Vote

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said it welcomed Kansas City Southern (KSU) or "KCS" Board of Directors' decision to adjourn the August 19 stockholder meeting absent a decision from the the Surface Transportation Board or STB to "give all shareholders and the Board time to receive and consider the STB decision."
dcvelocity.com

Battle continues for Kansas City Southern

The tug-of-war between Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and Canadian National (CN) for a merger with U.S. freight railway Kansas City Southern (KCS) continued this week, as CP offered a new merger proposal and KCS subsequently delayed a shareholder vote slated for later this month pending input from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB). On Tuesday, CP submitted an offer to acquire KCS in a stock and cash transaction of approximately $31 billion, saying the deal represents superior terms to its March merger proposal, which was ultimately rejected by KCS in favor of a $33.6 billion bid from CN. The CN/KCS deal is pending approval of its voting trust agreement from the STB, which has said it will issue its decision by August 31. KCS said Thursday it intends to adjourn its special meeting of shareholders slated for August 19 if the STB decision is not issued before August 17. The moves mark yet another bump on the road to creating a continuous rail network spanning the North American continent and connecting Canada, the United States, and Mexico. KCS also said Thursday that its board of directors unanimously determined that the proposal from CP does not constitute a superior proposal to its agreement with CN, and that the board continues to recommend shareholders vote for the proposed transaction with CN. Delaying the August 19 stockholder vote pending the STB decision will give “all shareholders and the Board time to receive and consider the STB decision,” KCS also said. In a separate statement Thursday, CP officials applauded the move to delay the stockholder vote and reaffirmed its assertion that the CN/KCS deal would be anti-competitive.
dtnpf.com

Kansas City Southern Board of Directors Puts CN Merger Vote on Hold

On Aug. 12, the Kansas City Southern (KCS) put out a news release in reference to the recent new bid from the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) saying. KCS stated its Board of Directors, following a careful and thorough review in consultation with outside financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from CP on Aug. 10 to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction does not constitute a "Company Superior Proposal."
EconomyZacks.com

KSU Not Tempted by CP's Revised Proposal, Sticks to CNI Offer

KSU - Free Report) rejected the revised offer by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (. CP - Free Report) . The Kansas City, MO-based railroad operator’s board gave a thumbs down to Canadian Pacific’s renewed $31-billion offer (including the assumption of $3.8-billion outstanding debt of Kansas City Southern). The board members...
StreetInsider.com

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Plans New, Increased Offer for Kansas City Southern (KSU) - DJ

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) is planning to make a new, increased offer for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), reigniting a takeover battle with Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI), according to Dow Jones, citing people familiar with the matter.
modernreaders.com

Arden Trust Co Has $1.03 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Posted by
Reuters

The unfolding of the Kansas City Southern takeover saga

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) said on Thursday its board determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) does not constitute a "superior proposal" to its agreement with Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO). CP Rail presented a new $27 billion offer for U.S. peer...
Posted by
TheStreet

Kansas City Southern Board Of Directors Unanimously Determines Proposal From Canadian Pacific Railway Does Not Constitute A Superior Proposal To Its Agreement With CN

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report ("KCS") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board"), following a careful and thorough review in consultation with outside financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CP") on August 10, 2021 to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction does not constitute a "Company Superior Proposal" and could not reasonably be expected to lead to a "Company Superior Proposal," as defined in KCS' previously announced definitive merger agreement with CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI).
Texarkana Gazette

Railroad bidding war reignited for the Kansas City Southern

Canadian Pacific jumped back into the bidding war for Kansas City Southern Tuesday with an increased $31 billion offer for the U.S. railroad, but its latest bid remains lower than the rival $33.6 billion offer from Canadian National that Kansas City Southern accepted back in May. Still, the new offer...
modernreaders.com

IFP Advisors Inc Buys 205 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Delta, PAMetro International

Southwest warns on profits as Delta variant spurs cancellations

(Reuters) -Southwest Airlines Co warned on Wednesday that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 had hit bookings and increased cancellations, hurting its chances at profitability this quarter. The rapid surge in cases of the variant has pushed U.S. hospitalizations to a six-month high, prompting governments in areas such...
Trafficspglobal.com

Weekly US coal train loadings tick lower on PRB lull: STB

Powder River Basin coal train loadings fell to a 10-week low in the week ended Aug. 6, dragging down the entire US average by 1.3% to 78 trains/day, recent Surface Transportation Board data showed. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Cumulative PRB loadings this...
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Alaska earthquake: 7.0-magnitude tremor hits US northwest coast

An earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck off the Alaska peninsula in the early hours of Saturday.The Alaskan earthquake struck at a depth of 10km, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which initially reported the tremor.Shaking was felt in Chignik, Cold Bay, Kodiak, and Bethel just before 4am local time.No tsunami alert was issued, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.Just two weeks ago on 28 July, an 8.2 earthquake shook the southwest coast of the Alaska, triggering tsunami warnings. No large waves were reported.It was the largest earthquake to hit the US in more than 50 years, but due...
Energy Industryai-cio.com

NY State Pension Fund Scrutinizes Shale Oil, Gas Companies

The $254.8 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund is evaluating 42 publicly traded shale oil and gas companies to determine if they are prepared for the transition to a low-carbon economy. The fund said it will scrutinize companies that derive more than 10% of their revenue from crude oil...
Delta, PAMetro International

WeWork quarterly revenue dips as Delta variant dampens recovery

(Reuters) -Office-sharing startup WeWork reported on Friday a dip in its second-quarter revenue from the prior quarter, as the emergence of the Delta coronavirus variant stoked a slower-than-expected recovery for the first half of the year. The company, which is backed by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, said the health...

Comments / 0

Community Policy