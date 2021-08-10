Escapes Fit for an Olympian: The Finest Destinations for Sports-Inspired Holidays
TENNIS - Play on the World’s Most Private Court. At Thanda Island, The World’s Only Exclusive-Use Marine Reserve. Following a hiatus last year, Wimbledon returned in style this summer, leaving us all dreaming of serving like Djokovic or Barty. Those looking to ace their serve while holidaying in a sun-drenched tropical paradise can head to Thanda Island, the world’s only exclusive-use private marine reserve off the coast of Tanzania. Home to an all-suite villa accommodating up to ten guests, two beach chalets, an elevated ocean-facing Yoga pavilion, helicopter and superyacht, the island is complete with an outstanding tennis court surrounded by lush vegetation.www.luxurytravelmagazine.com
