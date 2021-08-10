Escapes Fit for an Olympian: The Finest Destinations for Sports-Inspired Holidays

We all know France is a special place. So special, in fact, that for much of the past three weeks, the Government has had it in a bespoke “amber plus” travel category, all by itself. But as of this week’s update to the restrictions on overseas trips – and France’s reversion to being plain “amber” (meaning fully vaccinated Britons can pay a visit without having to self-isolate either on arrival or return, and can take their children with them) – our nearest neighbour across the Channel is back to being special for all the right reasons.