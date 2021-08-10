Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Margot Robbie Heading From 'The Suicide Squad' to Wes Anderson's New Squad in Spain

By Jeff Sneider
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargot Robbie is heading from The Suicide Squad to Wes Anderson's new squad, and yes, I do love everything about this. The moviegoing public has largely come to associate the Australian actress with the character of Harley Quinn, but I know there's much more to her than that, as evidenced by her nuanced turn as public enemy Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. I don't know when Robbie will next appear in a DC movie, but outside of the DCEU, she has certainly set her sights on working with Hollywood's top directors, from Quentin Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to David O. Russell (untitled period piece) and Damien Chazelle (Babylon). Heck, even her upcoming Barbie movie has Greta Gerwig at the helm! And now Robbie is due to work with Anderson, whose style is wholly unique and practically the antithesis of her work in the DCEU.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Jason Schwartzman
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
David O. Russell
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Liev Schreiber
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Tonya Harding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Hbo Max#New Squad#Australian#Dceu#Chazelle#The French Dispatch#Hbo Max#Caa#Aran Michael Management#Sneider Cut#Nyu#Tisch School Of The Arts#Ai N T It#The Tracking Board#Mtv Movies Blog#Hollywood Life#Washington Square News#The La Times#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Margot Robbie Just Called James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad The GOAT Of Superhero Films

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are some high hopes for James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad (Not to be confused with 2016’s Suicide Squad, as this is NOT a sequel). Well, the hype level may have just been raised even higher as Margot Robbie just called James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad the GOAT of superhero films.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Margot Robbie Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Like almost every notable Australian star to have made the jump to Hollywood before her, Margot Robbie got her start in either Neighbours or Home and Away. Funnily enough, having played Donna Freedman in 353 episodes of the latter, she went off to America and instantly landed a plum supporting role as Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in The Wolf of Wall Street.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Are Baffled

Margot Robbie Updates: The internet has recently been very much obsessed with Margot Robbie’s feet after she was the guest at the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show. Although the star is flattered by the Internet’s obsession, director James Gunn is extremely confused about it. They appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Live Show...
MoviesMiddletown Press

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena weigh in on David Ayer's cut of 'Suicide Squad'

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sandra Bullock replaces Lady Gaga in new thriller from Deadpool 2 director

Lady Gaga will no longer appear in the action thriller Bullet Train – Sandra Bullock will play her role instead, Collider reports. Bullock's casting was announced back in February, but it wasn't known who she would be playing. It turns out she was replacing Gaga as Maria Beetle after Gaga had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts with House of Gucci, in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci – the pandemic caused major disruption to many production schedules.
MoviesCollider

'Bullet Train' Update: Sandra Bullock Replaced Lady Gaga as Brad Pitt's Handler in Action Movie

There will be one less passenger aboard Brad Pitt's upcoming action-thriller Bullet Train, as Collider has learned that Lady Gaga will not be along for the ride after all. Last year, Collider reported that Lady Gaga was nearing a deal to join fellow Oscar winner Pitt in Sony's Bullet Train, which follows a group of assassins who board the same high-speed train, each tasked with a different mission. That story ran in November 2020 and was not confirmed by the studio, though it was true at the time. Unfortunately, the pandemic wreaked havoc on production schedules across Hollywood, and by mid-February, another Oscar winner -- Sandra Bullock -- had signed on to join the cast in an undisclosed role.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Gunn anticipated many deaths in the Suicide Squad

Yes OK James Gunn has a history in the superhero genre, with entries like Guardians of the Galaxy Y Super, the filmmaker was not spared criticism regarding the current situation of this class of films. Gunn last week stated that most of these films are “Fools” Y “boring”. Harsh words that opened the debate and, obviously, generated controversy.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Harley Quinn Star Margot Robbie Comments On The David Ayer Cut Of ‘Suicide Squad’

Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie has commented on the David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad and whether or not she wants to see it. By now it is well known that something went very wrong during the productions of the early installments of the DC Extended Universe, specifically after the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It is also well known by now that the theatrical release of Suicide Squad was not the film that director David Ayer intended for audiences to see. The release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League on HBO Max, however, has given fans and the director hope that audiences may see the cut the director wanted to be released.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

David Ayer slams Suicide Squad studio cut

David Ayer has ripped into the studio cut of 'Suicide Squad', suggesting that the final flick was "not his movie". David Ayer has blasted the studio cut of 'Suicide Squad'. The 53-year-old director helmed the 2016 DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film that was met with critical reviews but he claims that the final cut is "not my movie".
MoviesPopculture

'The Suicide Squad': Watch Sylvester Stallone and Margot Robbie Epically Surprise Fans Over Zoom

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6, and the cast has been doing the virtual rounds promoting the new film. In a new interview with our sister site, ComicBook.com, director James Gunn and stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinneman, Sylvester Stallone, Daniela Melchior, and David Dastmalchian surprised DC Comics fans over Zoom. Unsuspecting fans thought they were simply participating in comic book trivia, but were pleasantly shocked to find out that a few famous faces were also on the video call.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

James Gunn wrote The Suicide Squad role Bloodsport for Idris Elba

When James Gunn got the job of making a new Suicide Squad movie, he was given carte blanche to do whatever he wanted to with the film. He could use whatever characters he liked in the DCEU movie, film however he wanted, and cast whichever actor took his fancy. This must have been music to Gunn’s ears as he admitted that he’d always wanted to work with Idris Elba at a press conference attended by The Digital Fix.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Is Margot Robbie Taking A Harley Quinn Break After The Suicide Squad? Here’s The Latest

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe is a wild place that’s constantly keeping the moviegoing audience on their collective toes. The next installment is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which will mark Margot Robbie’s third appearance as Harley Quinn. But is Robbie she taking a break from Harley after The Suicide Squad hits theaters?

Comments / 0

Community Policy