Margot Robbie Heading From 'The Suicide Squad' to Wes Anderson's New Squad in Spain

Margot Robbie is heading from The Suicide Squad to Wes Anderson's new squad, and yes, I do love everything about this. The moviegoing public has largely come to associate the Australian actress with the character of Harley Quinn, but I know there's much more to her than that, as evidenced by her nuanced turn as public enemy Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. I don't know when Robbie will next appear in a DC movie, but outside of the DCEU, she has certainly set her sights on working with Hollywood's top directors, from Quentin Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to David O. Russell (untitled period piece) and Damien Chazelle (Babylon). Heck, even her upcoming Barbie movie has Greta Gerwig at the helm! And now Robbie is due to work with Anderson, whose style is wholly unique and practically the antithesis of her work in the DCEU.