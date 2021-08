WHY IT RATES: Initiatives include re-engagement of a campaign to encourage new-to-travel entrepreneurs. --Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer. Avoya Travel recently announced a series of initiatives aimed at adding additional support and educational opportunities for the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Travel Network as well as expanding the size of the Avoya Network. These initiatives include the creation of a Brand Sales Department, an Independent Agency Advocacy Board, the development of a new Avoya Mastermind Immersion Academy, and the re-engagement of a campaign to encourage new-to-travel entrepreneurs to affiliate their independent businesses with Avoya.