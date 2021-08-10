Marc Maron on ‘Respect’ and What Happened with His David Fincher 'WTF' Podcast

With director Liesl Tommy’s feature film debut, Respect, opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Jennifer Hudson about her fantastic work playing Aretha Franklin in the biopic. During the interview, Hudson talked about how working on Dreamgirls with Bill Condon helped her in this role, what she does to keep her voice strong and fresh so it doesn’t fail during filming, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Respect, and what it was like signing with Prince before he died.