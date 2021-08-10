Marc Maron on ‘Respect’ and What Happened with His David Fincher 'WTF' Podcast
With director Liesl Tommy’s feature film debut, Respect, opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Marc Maron about making the Aretha Franklin biopic. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Respect stars Jennifer Hudson stars as the Queen of Soul and the film chronicles her journey from a gifted child to an international sensation around the world. The star-studded cast includes Forest Whitaker as C.K. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White (Franklin’s first husband), Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Tituss Burgess as Dr. James Cleveland, Marc Maron as legendary Atlantic Records music producer Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengblah as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond, and Mary J. Blige as Dina Washington. Respect was written by Tracey Scott Wilson, based on a story by Wilson and Thelma & Louise writer Callie Khouri.collider.com
