Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flood Advisory issued for Graham by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 11:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Southern Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 100 PM MST. * At 1109 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include near Willcox, Bowie, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Kansas Settlement.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Heavy Rain#Arizona#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Pearce Sunsites#Kansas Settlement
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. forces arrive in Kabul as Taliban continue advance on Afghanistan's capital

KABUL, Afghanistan — American forces began their mission to evacuate U.S. embassy workers on Saturday as Taliban fighters continued to advance on the country’s capital. The first of 3,000 troops began on Friday what the Pentagon described as a limited mission to evacuate the embassy workers. One U.S. Army and two Marine battalions are expected to arrive by Sunday.
Posted by
The Associated Press

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; at least 29 killed

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas.
Posted by
Fox News

McCarthy slams Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal as 'embarrassment to our nation'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., slammed President Biden's "complete mismanagement" of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and called for the U.S. military to continue to provide "close air support" to combat the surging Taliban forces. McCarthy spoke to Afghanistan's ambassador to the United States, Adela Raz, on Friday...
Posted by
Reuters

New York Assembly suspends Cuomo impeachment effort after his resignation

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the New York Assembly have suspended their impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo in light of his promise to step down from office over sexual harassment complaints, Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement on Friday. The Assembly, controlled by Cuomo's fellow...
Posted by
The Hill

Third vaccine dose recommendeed to immunocompromised in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health announced Saturday health care providers will be offering a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to people who are immunocompromised. “A third dose of Pfizer or Moderna will provide those who need it extra protection and help shield some of our most...
Posted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."

Comments / 0

Community Policy