Gilead Joins Growing List of Biopharma Companies Mandating COVID-19 Vaccination

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Delta variant rages on and COVID-19 vaccines move closer to receiving full regulatory approval, many companies across the U.S. and abroad are beginning to mandate their employees get the jab or get the boot. This is particularly true in the biotech industry, with several pharma companies announcing their plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for their employees before they can return to the office.

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA OKs Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Boosters for Immunocompromised

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to allow a third shot for immunocompromised patients. The anticipated amendment was announced late Thursday night. Specifically, the amended EUA is aimed at patients who have undergone solid organ...
Public Healthwvih.com

FDA Approves COVID Booster For Some

The Delta variant is causing another wave of coronavirus cases across the United States. In order to protect the most vulnerable people in the population, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 booster shots for those with weakened immune systems. About 3% of U.S. adults are considered immunocompromised. It...
IndustryFiercePharma

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines face new safety probe in Europe over possible link to skin condition, 2 kidney disorders

Compared to the problems encountered by makers of adenovirus COVID-19 vaccines, it’s been a relative cakewalk for the overwhelmingly successful mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. But on Wednesday, Europe’s drug regulator revealed that it is investigating a possible link between mRNA vaccines and new conditions reported by a...
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

Cannabis Legalization Would 'Propel Growth': Zelira CEO

It certainly isn't easy for big biotech companies like Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to navigate the world of cannabis medical research. Despite selling millions of dollars worth of prescriptions for Epidiolex when the company was GW Pharmaceuticals, it is ultimately working with a federally illegal product. Still, it managed to stage study trials and get a product approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Imagine the process for a small company that doesn't have the same level of resources.
Medical & BiotechMotley Fool

Will Biogen's Aduhelm Get Yanked From the Market?

One of the strange aspects of the Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) saga is that the Food and Drug Administration is requiring the company to run yet another study to see if the company's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, actually helps patients. Requiring an additional study because you haven't proved efficacy seems like a tentative approval, like an FDA maybe or an FDA wishful thought.

