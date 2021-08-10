Gilead Joins Growing List of Biopharma Companies Mandating COVID-19 Vaccination
As the Delta variant rages on and COVID-19 vaccines move closer to receiving full regulatory approval, many companies across the U.S. and abroad are beginning to mandate their employees get the jab or get the boot. This is particularly true in the biotech industry, with several pharma companies announcing their plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for their employees before they can return to the office.www.biospace.com
