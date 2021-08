Euclid residents will soon have the opportunity to scope out the site of a future city park in the middle of the downtown area at the Top of the Tank open house event. From 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 25, Euclid officials are inviting the community to come visit the construction site on top of the city’s waste water treatment plant holding tank. The roughly 2-acre site of green space, located at 22201 Lakeshore Blvd., has been under construction since 2014 and not accessible to the public while the treatment plant was being worked on.