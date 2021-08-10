Pharma Firm Earns $20 Million to Support Presbyopia Treatment Efforts

TMR Research has published a new report titled, “Cannabis Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.” The testing of cannabis requires hair analysis, urinalysis, and saliva test, thereby making it a process which consumes much time, unlike alcohol which can be tested using a breath analyser. Cannabis testing makes it possible to determine the extent of use, duration of use, and can distinguish between active exposure and passive exposure. As cannabis is banned in majority of the places worldwide, the demand for proper cannabis testing is increasing. The use of cannabis is increasing as well as there is a subsequent rise in the number of cases of intoxicated driving. Therefore, it has become extremely important for cannabis testing to take place. It is thus anticipated that the global cannabis testing market will expand at a favourable pace between 2017 and 2025.