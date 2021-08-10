Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Chamber Conference tackles tough energy issues

wbiw.com
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Energy management isn’t just about saving money; it can also result in saving lives as recent events have shown. Both are reasons to attend the 2021 Indiana Conference on Energy Management, which will be hosted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 1 at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis. The day-long event will cover the status of energy in Indiana, what the future may hold and what businesses, municipalities, and organizations can do to prepare.

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Indiana Industry
Indianapolis, IN
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Michigan Power#Centerpoint Energy#Centerpoint Energy#Hoosiers#Edf Energy Services#Nd Energy#Citizens Energy Group#Cummins Inc#England Power Solutions#Hoosier Energy Rec Inc#Nipsco#Skill Demand Energy#Solar Uv Solutions Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Indiana State985theriver.com

College students assist Indiana company with engineering issues

CARMEL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. Doug’s Balms, a small business in Carmel, Ind., is giving students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology practical experience in professional engineering by solving bottlenecks in its production line. The company creates and sells organic, antibacterial balms that treat from dry skin, eczema, pain and stretch...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Indiana agriculture advocates honored for leadership, passion

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue Extension Women in Agriculture recognized three Indiana agriculture leaders on Aug. 5 at the Indiana State Fair. Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture, and Jason Henderson, director of Purdue Extension and senior associate dean of the College of Agriculture, honored the recipients of the Purdue Extension Women in Agriculture 2021 awards.
Indiana Statemymixfm.com

Indiana workforce development programs receive grant funding from Duke Energy

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Duke Energy Foundation announced Wednesday that it awarded approximately $280,000 in grants to 11 workforce development and education programs in Indiana to help create a pipeline of workers prepared for employment. “I hear consistently from Indiana businesses that well-trained workers are one of their greatest...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Indiana students push for climate action through summer

INDIANA – Confront the Climate Crisis is a statewide campaign that seeks to engage the state of Indiana in climate action. The campaign was launched when high school students in West Lafayette became aware of Indiana lawmakers’ refusal to acknowledge the urgency of combating climate change. Ethan Bledsoe, a rising...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb delivers on commitments toward equity and opportunity in Indiana

INDIANA – Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb completed one of his August 2020 commitments to improve equity, inclusivity, and opportunity by launching a public disparity data portal. The data dashboard delivers a view into current equity gaps that exist in health, public safety, social services, education, and the workforce. The information reveals key areas the state will focus on to address disparities in our communities and monitor overall progress throughout the state.
Indiana StateThe Lebanon Reporter

Misinformation thwarting Indiana’s Clean Energy Initiatives

As the country decides how hard it wants to fight climate change, Midwestern states have become battlegrounds for the nation's energy future. Greenhouse gas-spewing fossil fuels have been the primary fuel source for electric generation in Indiana for decades, mainly in the form of coal, but climate-friendly renewable energy sources like wind and solar power are making serious inroads in the state.
Indiana StateRepublic

Letter: Racism still a major issue in Indiana

I’m an old white guy, born in 1955 in tiny, rural Knox, Indiana, oddly just 54 miles from Michael Jackson’s 1958 birthplace in Gary. Back then, many white Knox men commuted to Gary to work with Black men in the steel mills, but no Blacks from Gary (or anywhere) ever set foot in Knox.
Crane, INwbiw.com

Crane Regional Defense Group is launched Thursday at WestGate

CRANE – The Crane Regional Defense Group was launched Thursday morning at WestGate. In 2020 the White River Military Coordination Alliance proposed to create a citizen-led committee, set to create a grassroots vehicle for Crane at the local and federal level. The citizen-led committee was established through partnerships between the...
AdvocacyPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Duke Energy, NKY Chamber foundations offer grants to minority, women, veteran-owed small businesses

COVID-19’s impact on the business community nationwide and the Northern Kentucky region specifically will have lasting effects for years to come. Now, as the economy continues to reopen, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Foundation and Duke Energy Foundation are partnering once again to help by providing $75,000 in grants to local minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Houston GOP Leader Dies Of Covid-19 In Hospital

We all know that many people support Republicans in the great state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy