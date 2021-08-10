Keith McBride, a resident of Pima, entered into eternal life Tuesday morning, August 3, 2021, at his residence. Keith was 91. Keith was born in Glenbar, Arizona, on February 28, 1930. His parents were Ether and Bertha Carter McBride. He was the baby of 10 children of which his oldest sister, Lue McEuen, is still living. His brothers were Von, Ted and Boyce McBride and his sisters, Lue McEuen with Flora John, Lela Watkins, Joyce Layton, Eloise Sudekum and Evelyn Jo Hancock. They grew up on the family farm in Glenbar surrounded by numerous aunts, uncles, grandparents and lots of cousins.