We Outsiders have seen fish with teeth. We’ve even seen those “fish with human teeth” photos that occasionally go viral. But this – this one takes the cake. Unless we’re talking predatory fish like sharks and barracudas and piranhas, teeth aren’t normally the first thing that come to mind for the animals. Bass fishing would be a whole lot different if each small or largemouth came up with full rows of chompers. I know I’d be a whole lot less eager to stick my fingers in their mouth, that’s for damn sure.